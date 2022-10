Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One popular strategy to achieve solid returns in the stock market is to focus solely on companies that exhibit tremendous sales and/or profit growth. The hope is that the underlying financial gains of the company will be long-lasting, which will translate into a substantial rise in the share price. Usually, this style of investing leads to owning mainly tech stocks -- enterprises that most people probably don't understand well enough.But there are much simpler businesses like Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) that can make for outstanding investment opportunities. Here's why it's my favorite growth stock right now . In 2021, Crocs posted sales of $2.3 billion, up 67% year over year. And this was on top of double-digit gains in the previous two years. The strong momentum hasn't faded just yet as sales jumped just over 50% in the latest quarter (ended June 30). While Crocs has gone in and out of favor with consumers throughout its history, the business has been booming in the past few years. Continue reading