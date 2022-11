Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's extremely difficult to create a successful clothing business. Not only is competition incredibly fierce -- since customers essentially have an unlimited number of shopping choices at their disposal -- but building a durable brand is a tough challenge. Consumer tastes are constantly changing, so what's popular today might not be in the future. A business that has thrived despite the industry's inherent obstacles is none other than athleisure pioneer Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU). Once known only for its women's yoga pants, the company has developed into a full-blown lifestyle enterprise, and investors need to pay attention. Lululemon's shares are down about 18% in 2022. But despite the poor performance, this unstoppable apparel company is my top growth stock to buy right now . Continue reading