Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Retail stocks have largely gotten hammered this year. Inflation, fears of a recession, and excess inventory after last year's supply chain delays have combined to shave profits and compress valuations. That's doubly true for the home goods sector, which is facing especially difficult comparisons after a boom during the pandemic.However, one home goods retailer just posted blowout results in its third-quarter earnings report at a time when most of its competitors are struggling to muster any growth at all. That company is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM).Williams-Sonoma, which also owns Pottery Barn and West Elm, posted comparable sales growth of 8.1% in the third quarter. That was up 25% on a two-year basis and nearly 50% over the last three years. In other words, the business has exploded since the pandemic began. Continue reading