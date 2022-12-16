|
16.12.2022 15:15:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
Seeking out businesses that increase their sales and profits at a rapid clip is an appealing investment strategy that could help to achieve stock market outperformance over the long term. The thinking is that if a company is able to boost its top and bottom lines, then it must be out-competing rivals in its industry -- clearly a positive sign -- and investors will come to appreciate the stock more.Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is a great example. The popular athleisure company continues thriving in what has been a difficult macroeconomic environment. Here's why it's my top growth stock to buy now. Lululemon recently reported its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results with revenue of $1.9 billion (up 28% year over year) and net income of $255.5 million (up 36%) both exceeding Wall Street estimates. Same-store sales, which look at revenue from locations that have been open for at least 12 months, jumped 22% compared to Q3 2021. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!