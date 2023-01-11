|
11.01.2023 11:40:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
The future is a bit murky, but we can see enough to know that the global economy isn't exactly firing on all cylinders. Inflation is declining, but remains relatively high, and the yield curve is still inverted. The U.S. -- and much of the world -- could still slip into a recession this year.In short, the macro environment isn't conducive to business growth.Yet there are some growth stocks worth buying despite the backdrop. Online travel agent Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is one of the best of these bets right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
