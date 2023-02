Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With 2022 characterized by rampant inflation, forcing the Federal Reserve to start rapidly hiking interest rates, some of the most speculative stocks were hardest hit. And both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the year down double-digit percentages. Among the worst-performing areas of the market were growth stocks, which oftentimes rely on buoyant macro conditions for their underlying businesses and stock prices to do well. But I don't think investors should completely ignore these high risers based on one down year. In fact, there's one thriving company that every investor should take a closer look at today. Here's why Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is my top growth stock to buy right now . Continue reading