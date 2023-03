Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can't successfully time the market on an ongoing basis, so you have to be content with timing your investments about right. That's how I'm looking at my recent purchase of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), which fell right after I bought it at what I believed (and still believe) was an attractive price for a dividend growth stock. Here's why I still like it for the long term.I recently added to positions in Hormel, as noted, and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). They both share a number of traits, despite being in vastly different industries. One of the most important to me is their long histories of annual dividend increases. Healthcare company Medtronic's streak is an incredible 45 years, while food maker Hormel's is even better at 57, making it a Dividend King.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading