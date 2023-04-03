Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may not have heard of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), but you probably know at least some of its major brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. This stock has outpaced the S&P 500 during the past year, and the company's commitment to expanding its business and growing its dividend make it well worth considering for a long-term investor's portfolio.Restaurant Brands saw its share price increase by 9% over the past year, while the S&P netted a loss of over 12%, showing its resilience to the many headwinds plaguing the market at large. Ongoing initiatives, such as Burger King's "Reclaim the Flame" plan, have supported continued the company's growth. Other initiatives include its "Fuel the Flame" investment plan to provide technological upgrades and training for franchisees as well as the "Royal Reset" strategy for redesigning restaurant locations.Dividend-minded investors looking for a way to build off a growth strategy and still receive dividends may find a solid choice in Restaurant Brands, which continues to improve its dividend year after year. The company anticipates a total annual dividend payout of about $2.20 for 2023. That amounts to a dividend yield of 3.5% -- greater than what's offered by such competitors as Yum! Brands, owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Yet, the shares currently trade at a price-to-sales ratio of only 4.5, compared to Yum! Brands' 5.4, and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7 versus 28 for Yum! Brands. By these measures, Restaurant Brands looks more reasonably valued.