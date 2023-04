Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The term "growth stock" gets thrown around a lot and can have different meanings to different people. When I use the term, I'm referring to a company firmly in the stage of its life as a company where it is growing its revenues as well as the scope of its business. There are few companies that fit that description more than MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Despite the fact it's been a public company for nearly 16 years, it's still adding services and expanding its reach in Latin America. There are a lot of growth stocks I think are great buys right now , but MercadoLibre sits at the top of that list. MercadoLibre has grown its product offerings and business lines over the years, and now offers six services that span its e-commerce and fintech segments. The two most notable are the Mercado Libre Marketplace and the Mercado Pago fintech platform. However, there is also a logistics service, an ads solution, a classifieds service, and an online storefronts solution. Continue reading