14.04.2023 11:30:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
The term "growth stock" gets thrown around a lot and can have different meanings to different people. When I use the term, I'm referring to a company firmly in the stage of its life as a company where it is growing its revenues as well as the scope of its business. There are few companies that fit that description more than MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Despite the fact it's been a public company for nearly 16 years, it's still adding services and expanding its reach in Latin America. There are a lot of growth stocks I think are great buys right now, but MercadoLibre sits at the top of that list. MercadoLibre has grown its product offerings and business lines over the years, and now offers six services that span its e-commerce and fintech segments. The two most notable are the Mercado Libre Marketplace and the Mercado Pago fintech platform. However, there is also a logistics service, an ads solution, a classifieds service, and an online storefronts solution. Continue reading
