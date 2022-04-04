Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past four months, inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro and geopolitical shocks have crushed many growth stocks. Some of those stocks deserved to fall because they traded at unsustainable valuations, but others were babies that were tossed out with the bathwater.One of those growing babies was the Latin American e-commerce leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), which saw its stock plummet to its lowest levels in nearly two years this February. It subsequently rebounded more than 40%, but remains nearly 40% below its 52-week high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading