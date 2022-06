Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have fallen out of favor with the market recently, which is precisely the scenario I prefer when investing. The pessimism creates opportunities to buy excellent businesses at bargain prices.So, which growth stocks am I eyeing while others run from the market? Right now , my top growth stock to buy is worldwide travel facilitator Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). The company is positioned to thrive as consumer demand for travel surges higher in anticipation of summer and loosened COVID restrictions. What's more, the broader market's growth stock sell-off has the travel booking platform trading at a relatively bargain price. Let's take a closer look at why Airbnb stock offers such great value for investors right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading