|
30.11.2022 14:30:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) have been down in the dumps this year along with other growth stocks, dropping 64% year to date. However, that steep decline has made it a relative bargain that investors can consider buying now before it goes on a bull run.After all, Cloudflare is growing rapidly and it serves a market that's built for impressive growth both in the short run and the long run. At the same time, signs of cooling inflation in the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's inclination toward slowing the pace of interest rate hikes could give equities a nice shot in the arm. It could ultimately send stocks on a bull run in 2023.Let's look at some of the reasons why investors who are seeking growth stocks should consider buying Cloudflare right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!