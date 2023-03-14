|
14.03.2023 14:53:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week is adding fuel to investor fears and market pessimism. The news spooked the markets in general, and that was compounded by the fact that Silicon Valley was a leading tech industry bank. The S&P 500 has lost nearly all of its year-to-date gains.However, companies that are in good fiscal shape, even growth-oriented tech companies, should be just fine. Any dips in price for these stocks can be looked at as a buying opportunity -- which leads me to my top growth stock right now: Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Although e-commerce retailers have been experiencing pressure as they lap soaring growth from the beginning of the pandemic, there's no question that e-commerce has become a permanent shopping method for many people and will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!