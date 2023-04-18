|
18.04.2023 11:35:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
The tech market is brimming with attractive growth stocks thanks to the consistently developing nature of the industry. Many of the sector's leading companies provided investors with substantial gains over the past five and 10 years. However, it's not too late to invest in the booming market. As the proverb goes, "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now." The same is true of investing in growth stocks. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has seen its stock rise 824% in the last five years, and more than 3,000% in the last decade. The company's swift rise came alongside a growing dominance in consumer PC components. However, expansions into data centers and custom chips have strengthened AMD's future earnings and outlook. Here's why AMD is my top growth stock to buy right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
