|
15.11.2023 20:13:00
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
The stock market has taken many sharp turns lately. In this volatile market, inspired by improvements and setbacks in the ongoing battle against soaring inflation, some robust growth stocks with great long-term prospects have taken game-changing haircuts.My favorite example of this mismatch between strong growth prospects and bargain-bin stock prices is Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR). The freelancer marketplace operator's stock has lost half of its value this year, continuing a downtrend that started in early 2021.But all Fiverr has done is to run a successful business, surprise Wall Street's analysts on a regular basis, and breathe new life into a stalled growth curve.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!