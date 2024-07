Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

With shares up a blistering 150% year to date, Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) boasts everything an investor could dream of these days: rapid expansion, a vast addressable market, and a reasonable valuation. Let's explore why it is my top growth stock to buy right now , as it builds a bridge between traditional healthcare and digital commerce.Founded in 2017, Hims & Hers is a telehealth company that provides medical consultations, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter healthcare products online. It established its niche by focusing on more sensitive consumer needs like sexual health, birth control, and hair loss.After hitting public markets through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2020, Hims became a household name because of pandemic-era stay-at-home demand and its edgy marketing strategy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool