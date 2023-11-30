|
30.11.2023 12:00:00
Here's My Top "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Right Now
CNBC's Jim Cramer has now created two well-known investing groups to convey the most important stocks in the market. First was the term FAANG; now he's using the phrase "Magnificent Seven" to discuss seven stocks that he believes are vital to the market's success. They are:If you've owned any of these stocks in 2023, you're elated with their performance. But with such an incredible year on the books, some may wonder if there's any more left in the tank for this group. I think there is, and there's one company in particular I'm most excited about.To me, the company with the most upside ahead of it is Amazon. There's nothing against the other six, but all of them (except for Alphabet) are valued at the top of their historical valuation ranges. This doesn't leave much room for upside, especially considering that many of these companies are posting incredible results that may not be feasible over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!