07.07.2022 16:00:00
Here's My Top Stock to Buy Now and It's Not Even a Question
My top stock to buy right now is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and second place is not even close. The worldwide travel facilitator is thriving as people unleash pent-up demand after being cooped up at home for more than a year. To make the case more compelling, Airbnb's stock is arguably cheaper than it's ever been after it has been caught up in the broader stock market sell-off. Airbnb struggled at the pandemic's onset when folks delayed taking vacations. Revenue fell by 30% in 2020. Management took that time to streamline the business and focus more on its core. Those adjustments have helped the company generate more cash flow as revenue surges above pre-pandemic levels.In its most recent quarter, which ended March 31, revenue was 80% higher than the comparable quarter before the outbreak. Airbnb has achieved that feat even as worldwide spending on hotels and resorts has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels. That means Airbnb is gaining prominence with consumers looking to take long-delayed vacations.Continue reading
