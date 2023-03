Here's My Top Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I firmly believe that the best way to build wealth in the stock market is to invest in elite businesses. By elite, I mean the companies with the most powerful competitive advantages and largest growth opportunities.I seek out these "tier 1" enterprises because they often turn out to be outstanding investments. And they can help you earn market-crushing returns.This proven wealth-building framework is pointing me in the direction of one exceptional company today: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Here's why the tech juggernaut is my highest-conviction stock idea right now .Continue reading