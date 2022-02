Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We should all admit that it's about time the stock market took a breather. Valuations have gotten out of hand. The Shiller cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio rose to the highest point since 2000. And you probably know what happened with stocks shortly afterward back then.However, not every stock is absurdly expensive. Some are even downright bargains. Here's my top value stock to buy right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading