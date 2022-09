Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are a value investor, there are a lot of good low-priced stocks worthy of consideration right now , especially given that the market has been down so much over the past 12 months.Among the best value stocks out there at the moment is Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The financial services giant is available at an attractive valuation -- one that might be too good to pass up, given the strength of this company. Let's look at why this is a top-value stock right now.Goldman Sachs has been around for more than 100 years and remains one of the largest financial services firms in the world. It is best known as an investment bank, as it is one of the largest in the country. In 2021 it executed more deals (when measuring the overall value) than any other firm in the country. This year, it ranks second in investment banking revenue behind only JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). The two have consistently ranked at or near the top, by most metrics, over the years. Continue reading