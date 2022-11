Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After two years of surging home prices, suddenly the market is worried about a crash in the housing market.With mortgage rates rising fast, home prices already stretched, and fears of a recession sweeping the market, the pieces seem to be in place for a pullback in home prices. Despite the beginning of a decline in home prices, the U.S. still has a national housing shortage as homebuilders pulled back in home construction in the decade following the housing crisis, and as of 2019 the U.S. had a shortage of 3.8 million homes, according to Freddie Mac. Continue reading