Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With an array of brands that includes Pottery Barn and West Elm, among others, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) is well-known to homewares enthusiasts. But it's largely ignored on Wall Street. That's a shame, because Williams-Sonoma has a lot to offer to value seekers and dividend collectors.As a retailer of consumer goods, Williams-Sonoma isn't "sexy." But sensible investors shouldn't be concerned with finding the next shiny object in the stock market. Instead, I invite you to apply some Warren Buffett-style principles and see if Williams-Sonoma checks the boxes for value, yield, and growth.My first instinct is to check the Williams-Sonoma share price. It is far below its 52-week high of $176 but is also not so beaten down that you might wonder if the company is at death's door.Continue reading