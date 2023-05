Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far in 2023, the stock market has generally seen some bounce back from last year's bear market. All except for one sector that took an exceptionally hard hit this year -- banking. Bank stocks across the board tumbled in March after a few high-profile bank collapses rattled the sector.The real issues that brought down those banks were, for the most part, confined to those specific institutions. They were exacerbated by economic conditions, but they were also mostly caused by internal issues. Despite that, investors' fears that the trouble would spread pulled valuations down across the whole sector. This included some large banks that remain strong, are well-capitalized, and had good quarters.The situation created some excellent buying opportunities, and one of the best values right now is Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).Continue reading