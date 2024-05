Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

Value stocks are shares in companies trading for relatively low prices relative to earnings and growth potential. While investors shouldn't expect multibagger returns, these companies are ideal for those who prefer a slow and steady approach to long-term investing. With a low valuation and consistent profits, MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) fits the bill. Let's explore why it could have a place in your investment portfolio. Anyone who has been to Las Vegas should be familiar with MGM Resorts. The casino operator is known for its iconic properties like the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, and its namesake, the MGM Grand. The company also has a footprint in America's regional casino markets and the Chinese market via that nation's famed gaming hub, Macau. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel