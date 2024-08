Here's Some Bad News About Social Security COLAs in 2025 and Beyond

According to the latest estimates, Social Security's cost of living adjustment (COLA) should be about 2.63% when it appears in recipients' checks next year. But according to a recent New York Federal Reserve survey, some of the costs that disproportionately affect older Americans are expected to rise much faster, as Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses in this video.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool