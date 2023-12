Here's the 1 Key Reason You Might Want to Buy CRISPR Therapeutics Stock on the Dip

It's now a new ballgame for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). The company, along with its big partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), won U.S. regulatory approval for Casgevy (exa-cel) in treating sickle cell disease (SCD) on Dec. 8, 2023. Casgevy picked up U.K. approval for SCD and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia last month. Despite the milestone U.S. approval, CRISPR Therapeutics stock sank nearly 19% after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made its decision. Shares have rebounded somewhat but remain close to 15% below the previous high.We could be seeing a textbook case of "buy the rumor, sell the news" with CRISPR Therapeutics . But here's the one key reason why you might want to buy the gene-editing stock on the dip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel