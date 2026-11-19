Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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19.11.2026 14:19:01
Here’s the 1 Number Anthropic Investors Must Know
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is going public, and I think there's one number investors need to focus on. It relates to growth.
Over the first six months of the year, Anthropic grew its revenue at a 1,305% pace to $16.3 billion. Anthropic updated this figure to include Q3 results, bringing revenue to $33.2 billion. However, what investors are watching more closely are quarterly revenue trends. In Q2, it generated $11.6 billion in revenue. In Q3, that figure rose to $17 billion, good enough for 47% quarter over quarter growth. In Q2, it put up 147% growth.
While that's a slowdown, Anthropic is still growing lightning fast. I think it's by far the most compelling reason for prospective Anthropic investors to purchase the stock, and they could be well rewarded years down the road as a result, but only if it can maintain a fast enough growth rate.
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