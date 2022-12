Here's the 1 Social Security Change in 2023 That's Going to Hurt the Worst

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The huge Social Security increase that's on the way within a matter of weeks is old news now. If you already receive Social Security benefits or aren't too far off from doing so, you almost certainly know that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year will be 8.7%.However, there are other Social Security changes that won't help people financially. For example, a higher salary cap will be implemented for payroll taxes that fund the federal program. But here's the one Social Security change in 2023 that's going to hurt the worst.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading