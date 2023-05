Here's the Age Joe Biden Began Taking Social Security Benefits. Did He Make the Best Choice?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the vast majority of Americans, Social Security provides an indispensable source of income during their golden years. Spanning roughly two decades of annual surveys from national pollster Gallup, between 80% and 90% of current retirees rely on their monthly payout to cover some portion of their monthly expenses. Meanwhile, 76% to 88% of working Americans believe they'll need Social Security income to make ends meet during retirement. This vital source of retirement income is available to any American citizen who earns the requisite 40 lifetime work credits -- and that includes the President of the United States, Joe Biden.President Biden delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.