24.02.2024 09:44:00
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 67
For most retirees, Social Security doesn't just provide a check each month. America's top retirement program plays a key role in building a financial foundation for the country's aging workforce.Based on 22 years of annual surveys conducted by national pollster Gallup, between 80% and 90% of then-retired respondents noted they rely on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to make ends meet. Further, a study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that more than 16.5 million adults aged 65 and over are pulled out of poverty every year by Social Security.In other words, maximizing what you'll receive from Social Security is imperative for most retirees. The prevailing question is: Will an increasingly popular claiming age for future retirees -- age 67 -- be a smart choice?
