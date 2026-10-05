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05.10.2026 20:45:02

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 67

As of December 2025, the average Social Security benefit for people aged 67 is $2,016.48 per month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). While 67 is full retirement age (FRA) for anyone born in 1960 or later, being 67 today doesn't mean you're receiving your unreduced baseline amount. This average accounts for different claiming strategies, including workers who claimed early and those who waited to increase their checks.

Men at this age receive an average of $2,234.41, while women receive $1,801.82. This represents a gap of $432.59 per month. This difference generally reflects historical gaps in career earnings and the number of years spent in the workforce. Since the benefit formula uses a long time window, lower-earning years or employment gaps can weigh down the final average.

Image source: Getty Images.

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