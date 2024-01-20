|
20.01.2024 09:44:00
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Ages 66 and 70
For more than eight decades, Social Security has served as a financial foundation for our nation's aging workforce. Based on more than two decades of annual surveys from national pollster Gallup, anywhere from 80% to 90% of then-current retirees are reliant on their monthly Social Security check, in some capacity, to make ends meet.Given how important Social Security income has historically been to the financial well-being of retired workers, it's imperative to get as much as you can out of America's top retirement program. But in order to maximize what you'll receive, you'll first have to understand the dynamics of how your benefit is calculated, as well as how your claiming age can drastically affect what you'll receive each month and during your lifetime.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!