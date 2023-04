Here's the Average Social Security Check Right Now and What It Could Look Like by 2033

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For most retirees, Social Security is an indispensable source of income. Two decades of surveys from national pollster Gallup show that between 80% and 90% of retired workers lean on their monthly Social Security payout in some capacity to cover their expenses. But it's not just a program for retired workers. As of February 2023, close to 8.8 million people were receiving a disability insurance benefit, with another 5.8 million bringing home a monthly survivor benefit. Collectively, Social Security is responsible for pulling more than 22 million people out of poverty each year. How big of a Social Security check does it take to help secure the financial well-being of more than 22 million people annually? Let's take a closer look.