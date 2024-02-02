|
02.02.2024 10:01:00
Here's the Average Spousal Social Security Benefit at Ages 62 to 67
Social Security is often the largest source of household income in retirement. That means earning a bigger benefit can have a material impact on living standards in later life. Unfortunately, many Americans misunderstand important aspects of the program, and those knowledge gaps can lead to financial mistakes and missed opportunities.For instance, a survey from MassMutual found that 28% of Americans nearing retirement were unaware that a spouse could claim Social Security on the work record of their partner. That statement is true even if the spouse in question has no work history of their own. Is it also true (in certain circumstances) if the spouse in question is divorced.Read on to see the average spousal Social Security benefit at ages 62 to 67, and to learn how spousal benefits are determined.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
