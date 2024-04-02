|
02.04.2024 11:35:00
Here's the Average Stock Market Return Under Democratic and Republican Presidents
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is one of three major U.S. financial indexes, but its scope and diversity makes it the best barometer for the overall stock market. The index tracks 500 large U.S. companies that span all 11 market sectors, and it includes value stocks and growth stocks that account for 80% of domestic equities by market capitalization.The S&P 500 advanced 30% over the past year as investor sentiment has flipped from bearish to bullish. Factors contributing to that change of mood include surprisingly strong economic growth, better-than-expected financial results, enthusiasm about artificial intelligence, and hopes that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates soon.However, with the next presidential election just months away, investors may wonder how the stock market has performed under Democratic and Republican presidents. Read on to learn the answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
