16.01.2024 11:15:00
Here's the Bare Minimum You Should Be Contributing to Your 401(k)
Your 401(k) can be one of the most powerful tools available to you when it comes to planning for retirement. Between automatic contributions directly from your paycheck, tax advantages associated with those types of plans, and the possibility of an employer match, a 401(k) can help you build a strong nest egg.Yet the reality is that we all have limited incomes and multiple priorities pulling at our available finances. Still, there is a bare minimum amount you should be contributing to your 401(k): enough to get every penny available from your employer's match.
