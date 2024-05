Here's the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street (Hint: Not Nvidia)

The Magnificent Seven stocks are listed alphabetically below. Beside each is the median price target among Wall Street analysts, along with the implied upside from the current share price.Wall Street analysts see every Magnificent Seven company as undervalued to some degree, but none more so than Amazon, a red-hot artificial intelligence stock that rocketed 77% over the past year. Here's what investors should know.Amazon beat expectations with its first-quarter financial report. Revenue increased 13% to $143.3 billion as advertising and cloud services sales growth accelerated versus the prior year. Operating margin expanded 700 basis points (7 percentage points), due in part to efficiency gains from the regionalization of its fulfillment network, and GAAP net income tripled to reach $0.98 per diluted share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel