17.12.2022 14:36:00
Here's the Best Thing That Could Happen for Duolingo Stock in 2023
Avoiding shares of language-learning app Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has served me well so far, considering they've fallen over 30% year to date. Don't misunderstand; there are many things that I admire about the company. But in this article, I'll share the reasons that I've avoided Duolingo stock up to this point.However, I could become a buyer of Duolingo stock in 2023 for a simple reason: I didn't believe the company could make the jump from a language-learning app to a broader eduction-technology company. But I'm being proved wrong right now. And this revelation is enough for me to rethink a Duolingo investment entirely.As mentioned, Duolingo is an app for learning other languages. And as a former linguist, I'm thoroughly impressed with the system. However, I'm warming up to the idea of Duolingo as an investment because of a new app that the company just launched: Duolingo Math.Continue reading
