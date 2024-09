Here's the Best Unknown High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $1,000

Multibaggers and high-yield dividends don't typically go hand in hand. However, OTC Markets Group (OTC: OTCM) may just offer both. Short for over-the-counter markets, OTC Markets lists more than 12,000 stocks on its marketplaces.OTC Markets states that its platform "empowers companies to be public and provides a global gateway to access U.S. investors." The company's listings range from foreign businesses looking to set up American depositary receipts (ADRs) to start-ups that don't meet the qualifications needed for the larger indexes, and even pink sheet stocks in financial distress.Although these somewhat unassuming operations may not sound like a winning proposition, OTC Markets would have turned a $1,000 investment in 2009 into nearly $21,000 today. Here's the case for why adding another $1,000 to this 4.7% dividend payer (including special dividends) today could produce similarly impressive returns in the future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool