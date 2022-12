Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Americans can begin receiving monthly Social Security retirement checks as early as age 62. However, that doesn't mean that you actually have to retire.Many people enjoy what they do for a living. They like the idea of staying busy and making money while also receiving an extra amount from Social Security. But there's a catch with this plan. Here's the biggest problem with working after you claim Social Security retirement benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading