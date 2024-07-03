|
Here's the Biggest Social Security Benefit Possible for Retirees at Ages 62, 66, 67, and 70
Analytics company Gallup asked retired Americans the following question in an annual survey: "How much do you rely on Social Security today -- is it a major source of income, a minor source of income, or not a source at all?" In 2024, 60% of retirees classified benefits as a major source of income, and 28% classified benefits as a minor source of income.In light of those statistics, future retirees should do everything in their power to get the biggest Social Security payout possible. Read on to see the maximum retired-worker benefit at ages 62, 66, 67, and 70 -- and what it takes to get the biggest Social Security payout.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
