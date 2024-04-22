|
22.04.2024 10:37:00
Here's the Good News for Coinbase Stock That Nobody Is Talking About
Since its advent a little more than a decade ago, the cryptocurrency space has been volatile. Strong bull runs give way to what are known as "crypto winters." But the ice has undeniably melted in recent months, with the overall market cap of the cryptocurrency space surging to more than $2.3 trillion in 2024.As a top exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has been an obvious beneficiary. Shares are up more than 200% in the past year, and up more than 500% since the start of 2023.Investors are likely aware of its recent stock performance. But here's something investors might not know about Coinbase: Its second biggest business is booming right now. The reason they might not know is because it's happening quietly beneath the surface and nobody is talking about it. Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinbasemehr Nachrichten
|
01.04.24
|SEC erteilt Coinbase-Vorschlag zu Krypto-Regulierung Absage - Coinbase wehrt sich dagegen (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Coinbase-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Bitcoin-Kursrückgang zieht zeitweise auch Coinbase mit nach unten (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Coinbase-Aktie tiefer: Wandelanleihen im Milliardenwert geplant (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Coinbase-Aktie mit kräftigen Gewinnen: Kryptorally schiebt auch Coinbase an (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Bitcoin-Rally: Coinbase-Aktie Kursprofiteur - technische Probleme beim Kryptohandel (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|ROUNDUP: Bitcoin-Rally stockt etwas - Technik-Probleme bei Kryptobörse Coinbase (dpa-AFX)
|
24.02.24
|Coinbase-Report: Krypto-Technologien könnten 74 Milliarden US-Dollar sparen (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Bitcoin ETF boost cuts two ways for Coinbase (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Coinbasemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coinbase
|203,75
|2,91%