08.04.2023 14:45:00
Here's the (Illustrated) Cost of Waiting to Save for Retirement
Do you find yourself repeatedly saying you'll get serious about saving for retirement later in life? If so, you're not alone. It's easy to spend your time, energy, and money on taking care of current expenses. The problem is, all too often you wind up not saving anything for the future.Postponing saving for your retirement can prove costly though -- costlier than you may realize until it's too late. Here's a visualized look at the cost of constantly kicking the savings can down the road.No hypothetical scenario will ever perfectly reflect your personal situation, but that's not the point. The bigger message to glean from the following number-crunching is that doing nothing can cost you -- a lot. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
