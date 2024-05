Here's the Largest COLA Social Security Has Ever Paid. 2025's Won't Be Anywhere Close

For seniors without much savings, Social Security can be a true financial lifeline. But because living costs have a way of rising from one year to the next, Social Security benefits are eligible for annual cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, to allow recipients to keep up with increasing expenses.In 2024, Social Security benefits got a 3.2% COLA. For many seniors, though, that raise was disappointing, given that just a year earlier, they'd seen their benefits rise 8.7%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel