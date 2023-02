Here's the Latest on Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been over a year since Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion, yet the deal remains uncertain. Activision shares are trading about 24% below its acquisition price of $95 per share. Here's a look at what happened since the deal was announced and whether Activision Blizzard is a buy.The market, fearing antitrust concerns, was skeptical that regulators would approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard from the beginning. Activision stock hasn't reached more than $82 per share over the past year and was as low as $71 per share. Continue reading