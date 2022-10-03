Here's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Around 66 million Americans receive monthly Social Security checks. If you're one of them, you're probably eagerly -- and perhaps even anxiously -- waiting to find out how much your check will go up in 2023.An old adage says, "Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst." What is the worst outlook for the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)? Here's the lowest your Social Security increase will likely be.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading