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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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17.08.2026 17:30:00
Here's the Max Social Security Benefit at Age 62 -- and How to Get It
You probably already know Social Security's so-called full retirement age (FRA) for anyone born in or after 1960 is 67 years old. You may also know, however, that you aren't required to wait that long before filing for the program's retirement benefits. You can claim as soon as you reach 62 years of age. Doing so will simply reduce your monthly payment by up to 30% less than what you would have received by waiting until you turn 67.And this begs the question: What's the biggest possible Social Security benefit for those who file in the very same month they turn 62? And for that matter, how does one max out this payment?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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