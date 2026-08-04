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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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04.08.2026 17:00:00
Here's the Max Social Security Benefit at Age 67 -- and How to Get It
Most readers will reach their full retirement age at 67. And waiting that long to claim Social Security comes with some perks, including maxing out spousal benefits and avoiding the retirement earnings test if you're still working. Last year, the average 67-year-old received about $1,930 per month from Social Security, which would climb to about $1,984 after the annual cost-of-living adjustment earlier this year.But some 67-year-olds are receiving a lot more. In fact, the max Social Security benefit at age 67 in 2026 is $4,207 per month. Here's how to get it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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