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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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12.08.2026 10:47:00
Here's the Max Social Security Benefit at Age 70 -- and How to Get It
Everybody wants to max out their retirement income, including their Social Security benefits. But, what's the highest possible Social Security payment for... say, a 70-year-old? And for that matter, how does someone get that much? Here's what you need to know.There are three components that determine the size of every retiree's Social Security check.Your future benefits are largely determined by the amount of money earned in your working years -- the more you make, the more you get back in retirement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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